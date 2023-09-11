Mom charged in fatal fire that killed 2 of her children, hurt 2 others returns to court

WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A mother charged in a fire that killed two of her young children and seriously hurt her other two children returns to court Monday.

Ashley Rhiles is scheduled to appear at 8:30 a.m. in Butler County Common Pleas Court for what’s called a “plea or trial setting.”

That means she will either change her current plea of not guilty or be assigned a date to go on trial, court records show.

Rhiles, 30, was indicted in March on two counts of involuntary manslaughter and four counts of child endangerment.

She has remained at the Butler County Jail ever since.

Prosecutors say she was out shopping and no adult was home with her children - 8 months old and 2, 4 and 6 years old - when the fire started a year ago this week inside a bedroom in the family’s unit at Meadow Ridge Apartments on Aster Park Drive.

A neighbor said it sounded like a bomb exploding.

She was about 2.5 miles away at Quick Mart when flames broke out, court records reveal.

Her attorney has described her to FOX19 NOW as “a single mother of four who loves her children.”

Two young children died and two others were critically hurt in a September 2022 fire at Meadow Ridge Apartments in West Chester Township. (WXIX)

West Chester firefighters scrambled to rescue all four children as quickly as possible.

The youngsters were in a different room from where the fire started, authorities have said.

They suffered severe smoke inhalation and, as court records show, the two who survived had some serious medical consequences.

All four were critically hurt and rushed to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center.

Two of them, a 2-year-old girl, Alaiya Encarnacion, and her 4-year-old brother, Bryson Brooks, died three days after the Sept. 17, 2022 fire, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.

They suffered “serious physical harm including but not limited to cardiac arrest, brain death and, ultimately, death,” prosecutors wrote in court records.

The 8-month-old boy suffered serious physical harm including but not limited to “losing consciousness, cardiac arrest and seizures,” the court record states. The 6-year-old “lost consciousness and had acute respiratory failure.”

West Chester Township officials referred us to the State Fire Marshal’s Office earlier this year when we requested an update on the fire investigation and cause.

A spokesman for the State Fire Marshal’s Office repeatedly declined to release information, saying they were still investigating.

More recently, he told FOX19 NOW those details are not being released due to the ongoing court case.

Meanwhile, the West Chester Township Fire Department was out again in Meadow Ridge Apartments last weekend.

They are going door-to-door to teach families about the importance of smoke detectors.

Firefighters announced last month they planned to go door-to-door at Meadow Ridge, another apartment complex in the township, and a mobile home park on three Saturdays this month.

Fire crews will be out again this Saturday, Sept. 16, at Eleven Hundred Apartments on Crescentville Road.

They plan to go Sept. 23 to Princeton Crossing Mobile Home Park on Port Union Rialto Road.

