Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Mom charged in fatal fire that killed 2 of her children, hurt 2 others returns to court

Two young children, 4-year-old Bryson Brooks and 2-year-old Alaiya Encarnacion, died in an...
Two young children, 4-year-old Bryson Brooks and 2-year-old Alaiya Encarnacion, died in an apartment fire on Sept. 17, 2022, according to the Hamilton County Coroner's Office. Their two siblings, 6 years old and 8 months old, were seriously hurt, court records show.(Provided)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 6:34 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A mother charged in a fire that killed two of her young children and seriously hurt her other two children returns to court Monday.

Ashley Rhiles is scheduled to appear at 8:30 a.m. in Butler County Common Pleas Court for what’s called a “plea or trial setting.”

That means she will either change her current plea of not guilty or be assigned a date to go on trial, court records show.

Rhiles, 30, was indicted in March on two counts of involuntary manslaughter and four counts of child endangerment.

She has remained at the Butler County Jail ever since.

Coroner: 2 of 4 children critically hurt in West Chester fire have died

Prosecutors say she was out shopping and no adult was home with her children - 8 months old and 2, 4 and 6 years old - when the fire started a year ago this week inside a bedroom in the family’s unit at Meadow Ridge Apartments on Aster Park Drive.

A neighbor said it sounded like a bomb exploding.

She was about 2.5 miles away at Quick Mart when flames broke out, court records reveal.

Her attorney has described her to FOX19 NOW as “a single mother of four who loves her children.”

New details in West Chester fire that killed 2 young children, injured 2 others
Two young children died and two others were critically hurt in a September 2022 fire at Meadow...
Two young children died and two others were critically hurt in a September 2022 fire at Meadow Ridge Apartments in West Chester Township.(WXIX)

West Chester firefighters scrambled to rescue all four children as quickly as possible.

The youngsters were in a different room from where the fire started, authorities have said.

They suffered severe smoke inhalation and, as court records show, the two who survived had some serious medical consequences.

All four were critically hurt and rushed to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center.

Two of them, a 2-year-old girl, Alaiya Encarnacion, and her 4-year-old brother, Bryson Brooks, died three days after the Sept. 17, 2022 fire, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.

They suffered “serious physical harm including but not limited to cardiac arrest, brain death and, ultimately, death,” prosecutors wrote in court records.

The 8-month-old boy suffered serious physical harm including but not limited to “losing consciousness, cardiac arrest and seizures,” the court record states. The 6-year-old “lost consciousness and had acute respiratory failure.”

West Chester Township officials referred us to the State Fire Marshal’s Office earlier this year when we requested an update on the fire investigation and cause.

A spokesman for the State Fire Marshal’s Office repeatedly declined to release information, saying they were still investigating.

More recently, he told FOX19 NOW those details are not being released due to the ongoing court case.

Meanwhile, the West Chester Township Fire Department was out again in Meadow Ridge Apartments last weekend.

They are going door-to-door to teach families about the importance of smoke detectors.

Firefighters announced last month they planned to go door-to-door at Meadow Ridge, another apartment complex in the township, and a mobile home park on three Saturdays this month.

Fire crews will be out again this Saturday, Sept. 16, at Eleven Hundred Apartments on Crescentville Road.

They plan to go Sept. 23 to Princeton Crossing Mobile Home Park on Port Union Rialto Road.

Lakota elementary student honored after helping family escape fatal West Chester fire

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A death investigation is underway in Clifton.
Fatal shooting: Victim found near Clifton Skyline
State Route 747 was closed in both directions Sunday morning due to a fatal crash in West...
Police investigate fatal crash in West Chester Township
Police and emergency responders were called to a crash that knocked out power in Springfield...
Multi-vehicle crash knocks out power in Springfield Township
William "Kenny" Hogan, 49, was shot and killed Friday afternoon in Springfield Township, police...
Police arrest 1 in fatal Springfield Township shooting
Art Weston, of Union, Kentucky, was in Lufkin, Texas, when he caught this massive alligator gar.
Catch & Release: Tri-State man baits 283-pound fish

Latest News

Sports betting is now legal in Kentucky.
Sports betting goes live in Kentucky
Cincinnati police responded to a stabbing reported in Queensgate overnight.
Stabbing reported in Queensgate
Emergency responders at the scene of an ATV four-wheeler crash in Clermont County Sunday night.
11-year-old boy seriously hurt in Clermont County ATV accident
More than 3500 sports bettors filled the halls of Churchill Downs to take advantage of the...
Opening weekend for sports betting in Kentucky brings thousands to Churchill Downs