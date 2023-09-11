Mom pleads guilty in fatal fire that killed 2 of her children, hurt 2 others

WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A mother pleaded guilty Monday in connection with a fire that killed two of her four young children and seriously hurt the other two after she left them alone in their apartment.

Ashley Rhiles of West Chester was convicted of two counts each of involuntary manslaughter and child endangerment.

The remaining charges, two additional child-endangering counts, were dropped as part of an arrangement with prosecutors.

Rhiles, 30, showed no emotion as she stood before Butler County Common Pleas Court Judge Noah Powers.

She will be sentenced at a later date. The judge requested a pre-sentencing investigation.

Ashley Rhiles, 30, of West Chester, listens in Butler County Common Pleas Court Monday as Judge Noah Powers reads her charges. She is expected to plead guilty to charges connected to a fire that killed two of her four young children and critically hurt the other two. (FOX19 NOW)

Prosecutors say Rhiles was out shopping and no adult was home with her children - 8 months old and 2, 4 and 6 years old - when the fire started a year ago this week inside a bedroom in the family’s unit at Meadow Ridge Apartments on Aster Park Drive.

A neighbor said it sounded like a bomb exploding.

She was about 2.5 miles away at Quick Mart when flames broke out, court records reveal.

Her attorney has described her to FOX19 NOW as “a single mother of four who loves her children.”

Two young children died and two others were critically hurt in a September 2022 fire at Meadow Ridge Apartments in West Chester Township. (WXIX)

West Chester firefighters scrambled to rescue all four children as quickly as possible.

The youngsters were in a different room from where the fire started, authorities have said.

They suffered severe smoke inhalation and, as court records show, the two who survived had some serious medical consequences.

All four were critically hurt and rushed to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center.

Two of them, a 2-year-old girl, Alaiya Encarnacion, and her 4-year-old brother, Bryson Brooks, died three days after the Sept. 17, 2022 fire, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.

They suffered “serious physical harm including but not limited to cardiac arrest, brain death and, ultimately, death,” prosecutors wrote in court records.

The 8-month-old boy suffered serious physical harm including but not limited to “losing consciousness, cardiac arrest and seizures,” the court record states. The 6-year-old “lost consciousness and had acute respiratory failure.”

West Chester Township officials referred us to the State Fire Marshal’s Office earlier this year when we requested an update on the fire investigation and cause.

A spokesman for the State Fire Marshal’s Office repeatedly declined to release information, saying they were still investigating.

More recently, the spokesman - Andy Ellinger - told FOX19 NOW those details are not being released because of the ongoing court case against Rhiles.

“So this remains an open investigation - I am unable to share cause or any investigatory details at this time,” Ellinger wrote in an email to FOX19 NOW.

Ashley Rhiles mug shot at the Butler County Jail when she was indicted in March 2023. (Butler County Sheriff's Office)

Meanwhile, the West Chester Township Fire Department was out again in Meadow Ridge Apartments last weekend.

They are going door-to-door to teach families about the importance of smoke detectors.

Firefighters announced last month they planned to go door-to-door at Meadow Ridge, another apartment complex in the township, and a mobile home park on three Saturdays this month.

Fire crews will be out again this Saturday, Sept. 16, at Eleven Hundred Apartments on Crescentville Road.

They plan to go Sept. 23 to Princeton Crossing Mobile Home Park on Port Union Rialto Road.

