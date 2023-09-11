Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Powerball jackpot worth $522 million up for grabs in Monday drawing

The jackpot has ballooned because no one has hit all six numbers for 22 consecutive drawings.
The jackpot has ballooned because no one has hit all six numbers for 22 consecutive drawings.(MGN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 1:18 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - It’s the third-largest Powerball jackpot of the year.

The drawing will be held Monday night for a jackpot worth an estimated $522 million, with a cash value of $252.4 million if the winner opts for a lump-sum payment.

The jackpot has ballooned because no one has hit all six numbers for 22 consecutive drawings, though several people have won smaller prizes, including dozens of prizes worth $1 million or more.

The last jackpot winner, from California, hit a big one on July 19 - $1.08 billion, the third-largest Powerball jackpot ever won.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

Lottery tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A death investigation is underway in Clifton.
Victim of fatal shooting found inside vehicle in Clifton
State Route 747 was closed in both directions Sunday morning due to a fatal crash in West...
Police investigate fatal crash in West Chester Township
Police and emergency responders were called to a crash that knocked out power in Springfield...
Multi-vehicle crash knocks out power in Springfield Township
Emergency responders at the scene of an ATV four-wheeler crash in Clermont County Sunday night.
11-year-old boy seriously hurt in Clermont County ATV accident
William "Kenny" Hogan, 49, was shot and killed Friday afternoon in Springfield Township, police...
Police arrest 1 in fatal Springfield Township shooting

Latest News

Ric Flair's Wooooo! Energy is available in dragon fruit, lemon and strawberry banana flavors.
Wrestling legend Ric Flair launches new energy drink
A dash camera recorded the moment an office chair base flew into a Utah family's windshield....
Chair flies into car's windshield
Sam Pulia places flags before the commemoration ceremony of the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks,...
The US marks 22 years since 9/11 with tributes and tears, from ground zero to Alaska
FILE - The ESPN logo is seen prior to an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and...
Disney, Charter settle cable dispute hours before ‘Monday Night Football’ season opener