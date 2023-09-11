Revamping Aglamesis Bro’s: A Cincinnati staple for more than 115 years

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One of Cincinnati’s oldest ice cream and candy shops is embracing a new era for itself as company officials refresh the business’ brand.

Located on Madison Road sits a pink building outlined with gold accents and a black wooden door ready to be opened. A marble counter lines the right side of the room where metal ice cream scoops, silver trays and parfait glasses lie. On the other side is an aquarium-like glass case full of decadent chocolate candies - for most people, this is the best of both worlds.

That pink store is Aglamesis Bro’s, a Cincinnati staple that has been around for over a century.

On Tuesday night, Aglamesis Bro’s will unveil its revamped identity to the public.

“We are delighted to introduce our reimagined brand identity that encapsulates the heart and soul of Aglamesis Bro’s,” third-generation Aglamesis President Randy Young said. “Our commitment to crafting exquisite treats using time-honored techniques and original recipes remains unwavering. This rebranding is a tribute to our heritage, a celebration of our community and an invitation to new generations to savor the flavors that have stood the test of time.”

The upbringing of Aglamesis Bro’s

Aglamesis Bro’s has been a Cincinnati staple for more than 115 years thanks to two Greek brothers.

During the late 1800s, Thomas Aglamesis left Greece and settled in Cincinnati, Ohio. One year later, his brother, Nicholas traveled to the Queen City and the two began to learn the ins and outs of the ice cream trade at the “Old Arcade,” according to the business’ website.

In 1908, the brothers opened their first storefront in Norwood where they would make and deliver ice cream to “fashionable Norwood homes.”

Five years later, they opened up a second location in Oakley - the same storefront that is there today.

When the Great Depression hit, the brothers ended up selling the Norwood location, but the Oakley business remained. That is when they called their business, Aglamesis Brothers.

Thankfully, the ice cream and candy shop thrived throughout World War II.

When the two brothers passed, the business remained in the family, using the “Old World formulas” and manufacturing methods that were perfected in the 1900s.

