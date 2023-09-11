Stabbing reported in Queensgate
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 4:54 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police responded to a stabbing reported in Queensgate overnight.
Officers and fire crews responded to West 8th and Linn streets around 2 a.m. Monday.
Further details were not immediately available.
FOX19 NOW will continue to update this breaking story.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.
Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.
Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.