Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Stabbing reported in Queensgate

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 4:54 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police responded to a stabbing reported in Queensgate overnight.

Officers and fire crews responded to West 8th and Linn streets around 2 a.m. Monday.

Further details were not immediately available.

FOX19 NOW will continue to update this breaking story.

