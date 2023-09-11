CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police responded to a stabbing reported in Queensgate overnight.

Officers and fire crews responded to West 8th and Linn streets around 2 a.m. Monday.

Further details were not immediately available.

FOX19 NOW will continue to update this breaking story.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.