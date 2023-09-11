UC hosts annual stair run in honor of 9/11 anniversary

Contests
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 8:20 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The University of Cincinnati is hosting its annual stair climb Monday in honor of the 22nd anniversary of the deadliest terror attack on U.S. soil.

“The 9/11 Memorial Stair Run” began in 2015 as a way to commemorate the lives of those who lost their lives on September 11, 2001.

Each year students, staff, and community members attempt to run 2,071 stairs of Nippert Stadium. This is equivalent to the steps in the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center.

The United States marks 22 years since 9/11, from ground zero to Alaska

Registration began at 5:30 a.m. and the run/walk is now underway.

It’s free and open to the public.

If you cannot do the stairs, there are alternate routes around Nippert Stadium or Carson Field.

This is not the only stair climb happening Monday as people around the Tri-State and our nation observe Patriot Day.

There are multiple.

Another memorial walk is underway right now at Blue Ash’s Summit Park.

Other events are scheduled in Lebanon in Warren County and Newport in northern Kentucky.

