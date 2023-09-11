Warm and dry today with cooler conditions tomorrow

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Today will be the warmest day of the week with highs in the mid 80s. Clouds will slowly increase this afternoon and evening ahead of our chance for rain tomorrow. It won’t be quite as cool overnight with a low of 63 under cloudy skies.

Rain chances arrive along a cold front beginning as early as 8am. Rain will remain scattered throughout the morning with a few spotty showers or storms in the afternoon. The high will be much cooler in the mid 70s.

The cool air is here to stay but the rain goes away by Wednesday giving way to crisp, cool mornings and pleasant, sunny afternoons. The weekend looks great for Oktoberfest Zinzinnati, the Bengals game, and much more across the Tri-State. While it will be warmer, it remains dry all weekend.

