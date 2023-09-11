Warmer Monday ahead of rain, cooler temps

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Watch for areas of patchy dense fog that could slow down your morning commute Monday, especially near the Ohio River.

The FOX 19 NOW Weather Team says temperatures are in the upper 50s under otherwise clear skies to start your day.

Warmer air will move in Monday afternoon thanks to southwest winds that will push the thermometer into the low-to-mid 80s.

The FOX19 NOW Weather Team says this is all ahead of a cold front that will bring some chilly conditions and scattered showers to the Tri-State this week.

The rain will come first, starting Monday night and Tuesday. Some rumbles of thunder are possible.

Cloud cover and rain will keep highs in the mid-70s.

The clouds will clear out Wednesday, but temperatures will struggle thanks to northwest winds that may also be breezy at times.

Afternoon highs will only be in the upper 60s and low 70s so this will be quite a taste of fall for the middle of the work week.

This is where things turn chillier in the morning, according to the FOX19 NOW Weather Team.

Both Thursday and Friday morning will start with lows in the mid-to-upper 40s.

Make sure the kids have a jacket to stay warm those mornings!

Thursday is the start of Oktoberfest Zinzinnati.

There will be plenty of sunshine and highs in the low 70s, the Weather Team says.

Next weekend will bring a dry mix of sun and clouds.

Morning temperatures will be in the low 50s with afternoon highs in the upper 70s.

