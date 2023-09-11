Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Warmer Monday ahead of rain, cooler temps

A cold front will bring chillier temperatures and some rain this week, according to t he FOX19...
A cold front will bring chillier temperatures and some rain this week, according to t he FOX19 NOW Weather Team.(WHSV)
By FOX19 NOW Weather Team
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 7:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Watch for areas of patchy dense fog that could slow down your morning commute Monday, especially near the Ohio River.

The FOX 19 NOW Weather Team says temperatures are in the upper 50s under otherwise clear skies to start your day.

Warmer air will move in Monday afternoon thanks to southwest winds that will push the thermometer into the low-to-mid 80s.

The FOX19 NOW Weather Team says this is all ahead of a cold front that will bring some chilly conditions and scattered showers to the Tri-State this week.

The rain will come first, starting Monday night and Tuesday. Some rumbles of thunder are possible.

Cloud cover and rain will keep highs in the mid-70s.

The clouds will clear out Wednesday, but temperatures will struggle thanks to northwest winds that may also be breezy at times.

Afternoon highs will only be in the upper 60s and low 70s so this will be quite a taste of fall for the middle of the work week.

This is where things turn chillier in the morning, according to the FOX19 NOW Weather Team.

Both Thursday and Friday morning will start with lows in the mid-to-upper 40s.

Make sure the kids have a jacket to stay warm those mornings!

Thursday is the start of Oktoberfest Zinzinnati.

There will be plenty of sunshine and highs in the low 70s, the Weather Team says.

Next weekend will bring a dry mix of sun and clouds.

Morning temperatures will be in the low 50s with afternoon highs in the upper 70s.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A death investigation is underway in Clifton.
Fatal shooting: Victim found near Clifton Skyline
State Route 747 was closed in both directions Sunday morning due to a fatal crash in West...
Police investigate fatal crash in West Chester Township
Police and emergency responders were called to a crash that knocked out power in Springfield...
Multi-vehicle crash knocks out power in Springfield Township
Emergency responders at the scene of an ATV four-wheeler crash in Clermont County Sunday night.
11-year-old boy seriously hurt in Clermont County ATV accident
William "Kenny" Hogan, 49, was shot and killed Friday afternoon in Springfield Township, police...
Police arrest 1 in fatal Springfield Township shooting

Latest News

Two young children, 4-year-old Bryson Brooks and 2-year-old Alaiya Encarnacion, died in an...
Mom charged in fatal fire that killed 2 of her children, hurt 2 others returns to court
The University of Cincinnati is hosting its annual stair climb Monday in honor of the 22nd...
UC hosts annual stair run in honor of 9/11 anniversary
Cincinnati fire officials say an oven fire is to blame for an early morning blaze on Clifton...
Fire crews respond to oven fire on Clifton Avenue
Sports betting is now legal in Kentucky.
Sports betting goes live in Kentucky