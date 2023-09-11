Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Woman struck by lightning while walking dog on beach

The CDC says the odds of being struck by lightning in a given year are roughly 1 in a million. (WBZ via CNN)
By WBZ Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 6:15 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (WBZ) - Two nurses, who are dating, jumped in to help after a woman was struck by lightning while walking her dog on a Massachusetts beach.

Clouds rolled in Saturday towards Savin Hill Beach in Boston, bringing booms of thunder and blasts of lightning. Residents could tell one particular lightning strike hit close to home.

“I heard that bolt of lightning. It was so loud,” resident Kenneth Osherow said. “A fire truck came by and then, 30 seconds later, an ambulance then another ambulance, a police car.”

Police say around 3:30 p.m., EMS responded to a call for help after a 31-year-old woman was hit by lightning while walking her dog on the beach. Neighbors say those on the beach carried her up the stairs and onto a porch to protect her from the rain.

Tracy Cronin, an intensive care unit nurse at Boston Children’s Hospital, lives just steps away from where the lightning hit. She rushed over to help the woman who was struck.

“She had a burn wound on her chest, and her pants were burned off of her and you could smell it,” Cronin said.

The nurse says she and her boyfriend, who is an emergency room nurse, took turns performing CPR on the woman for around 15 minutes.

“Initially, we didn’t get a pulse, but then, we finally got a pulse. She wasn’t awake though. She was down for quite a while,” Cronin said.

Police say once paramedics arrived, the woman was taken to the hospital, where she remained in critical condition Sunday.

“Never seen anything like this happen,” Cronin said.

The victim’s dog was scared by the lightning strike and ran off. It was located in Savin Hill and reunited with family Sunday morning.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the odds of being struck by lightning in a given year are roughly 1 in a million.

Copyright 2023 WBZ via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A death investigation is underway in Clifton.
Fatal shooting: Victim found near Clifton Skyline
State Route 747 was closed in both directions Sunday morning due to a fatal crash in West...
Police investigate fatal crash in West Chester Township
Police and emergency responders were called to a crash that knocked out power in Springfield...
Multi-vehicle crash knocks out power in Springfield Township
William "Kenny" Hogan, 49, was shot and killed Friday afternoon in Springfield Township, police...
Police arrest 1 in fatal Springfield Township shooting
Art Weston, of Union, Kentucky, was in Lufkin, Texas, when he caught this massive alligator gar.
Catch & Release: Tri-State man baits 283-pound fish

Latest News

Emergency crews get ready to haul out a hunter who was injured in a grizzly bear attack on...
Authorities search for grizzly bear that mauled a Montana hunter
FILE - Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters at the Capitol in...
McCarthy juggles government shutdown and Biden impeachment inquiry as House returns to messy fall
Two young children, 4-year-old Bryson Brooks and 2-year-old Alaiya Encarnacion, died in an...
Mom charged in fatal fire that killed 2 of her children, hurt 2 others returns to court
The CDC says the odds of being struck by lightning in a given year are roughly 1 in a million....
'You could smell it': Dating nurses help woman struck by lightning on beach