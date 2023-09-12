2 lanes closed beyond Paddock Road exit on I-75

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A traffic accident has shut down two right lanes of I-75 Northbound beyond Paddock Road and Seymour Avenue.

Emergency responders and police are currently at the scene of the crash, according to District 4.

Police have not released any details concerning the accident.

The lanes will be closed for an unknown amount of time.

For updates on when the lanes will reopen, visit OHGO.com or Twitter.

Crash on I-75 North (Ohio Department of Transportation)

