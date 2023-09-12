86 Tri-State veterans tour monuments, memorials in D.C.

WASHINGTON D.C. (WXIX) - Tri-State veterans and their guardians flew to the nation’s capital Tuesday as part of the Honor Flight service.

Eighty-six veterans stepped off tour buses on Tuesday after flying in from CVG airport.

They toured several national monuments and memorials in Washington, D.C., including the World War II Memorial, Korean War Memorial, Vietnam Veterans Memorial, Iwo Jima, Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, and U.S. Air Force and U.S. Navy memorials.

Ronald Farley, a Marine from Cincinnati who served in the Vietnam War, said his visit to the memorials has been very moving.

He was glad to experience it with other veterans and the guardians that came along.

“It’s very impressive,” said Farley. “Some of it brings a tear to my eye. I can’t explain how honored I am to be with these great people.”

Northern Kentucky Vietnam veteran Gerald Dressman thought a lot about all that this country and these veterans have been through as he looked at the memorials.

“Just the immensity of what our country has been through and what people don’t realize what the J.O.E. solider has put his, he put his life on the line,” said Dressman.

Marine William King found the memorials impressive and enjoyed the trip with his daughter.

“It’s been an interesting day,” explained King. “Met some really neat people, been a lot of fun. My daughter brought me up here.”

The 86 veterans are scheduled to arrive back at CVG later Tuesday.

