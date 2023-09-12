Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Aerosmith postpones shows after frontman Steven Tyler suffers vocal cord damage

Steven Tyler, left, and Joe Perry of Aerosmith perform during night one of their "Peace Out:...
Steven Tyler, left, and Joe Perry of Aerosmith perform during night one of their "Peace Out: The Farewell Tour" on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)(Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 5:14 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Aerosmith has postponed a half-dozen dates on their farewell tour because frontman Steven Tyler injured his vocal cords during a performance, Tyler announced Monday.

“I’m heartbroken to say I have received strict doctor’s orders not to sing for the next thirty days,” Tyler, 75, posted on Instagram. “I sustained vocal cord damage during Saturday’s show that led to subsequent bleeding. We’ll need to postpone a few dates so that we can come back and give you the performance you deserve.”

The band known for “Dream On,” “Walk This Way” and “Sweet Emotion” began its “Peace Out” farewell tour on Sept. 2 with a tour-hour set in Philadelphia. Last Saturday’s show was held on New York’s Long Island.

The 40-date run was to include a stop in the band’s hometown of Boston on New Year’s Eve with the final show originally scheduled for Jan. 26 in Montreal.

The new dates are Jan. 29 in Detroit; Feb. 14 in Chicago; Feb. 17 in Washington D.C., Feb. 21 in Toronto; Feb. 26 in Raleigh, North Carolina and Feb. 29 in Cleveland, according to the Instagram announcement.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Bengals player Adam "Pacman" Jones was arrested Monday morning at Cincinnati/Northern...
Former Bengal Adam ‘Pacman’ Jones arrested at CVG prior to flight takeoff
Samuel Ankrah, 38, is facing several charges, including vehicular homicide and driving under...
Man arrested in connection with West Chester fatal motorcycle crash, spokesperson says
The Butler County Coroner’s Office has identified a man who was found dead inside a crashed...
Coroner ID’s 19-year-old found dead inside crashed vehicle in Fairfield
Emergency responders at the scene of an ATV four-wheeler crash in Clermont County Sunday night.
11-year-old boy seriously hurt in Clermont County ATV accident
Two young children, 4-year-old Bryson Brooks and 2-year-old Alaiya Encarnacion, died in an...
Mom pleads guilty in fatal fire that killed 2 of her children, hurt 2 others

Latest News

Cincinnati police confirm they are on the scene right now investigating a shooting near the...
Male shot near UC, police say
Veterans and their guardians walk under the American Flag as they head to their plane at...
Salute to Heroes: Honor Flight for veterans heads to Washington D.C.
FILE - The skyline is shown over properties in San Francisco, April 26, 2023. Some U.S. urban...
Atlanta, New Orleans, San Francisco areas gain people after correction of census errors
Death and injury counts continue to rise as rescue crews dig people out of rubble. (CNN, AFPTV,...
Survivors get help after Morocco's deadliest earthquake in decades
The collapse sent people tumbling into a mudflat located several feet below. (WMTW, BATH POLICE...
11 hurt when walkway at Maine lighthouse collapses