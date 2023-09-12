Contests
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Bengals release once prized free agent signing, per report

Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle La'el Collins (71) in action during the first half of a NFL...
Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle La'el Collins (71) in action during the first half of a NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)(Terrance Williams | AP)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Bengals have released offensive lineman La’El Collins, according to ESPN’s Field Yates.

Collins was a prized free agent for the Bengals in the 2022 offseason.

The season started with Collins on the reserve/physically unable to perform list after he missed all of training camp while rehabbing from an injury that ended his 2022-23 season early.

With an emphasis on improving the line protecting star quarterback Joe Burrow, the Bengals went out and signed Collins to a three-year, $30 million deal.

The signing of Collins was applauded by fans as it signaled the front office was serious about keeping Burrow safe.

Collins started all 15 games he was healthy for in his lone year in Cincinnati.

The 30-year-old now becomes a free agent, per Yates.

