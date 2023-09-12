Car explodes in West End; 3 people taken to hospital

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two juveniles and an adult have been taken to the hospital after a car exploded in the West End Tuesday, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.

Police at the scene near Chestnut Street and Cutter Street said they suspect the explosion was caused by gas cans that were in the car’s trunk.

Officers explained the gas cans were leaking from the trunk. They are unsure what ignited the fire that caused the explosion.

All three people who were taken to the hospital are expected to be okay, according to police.

CPD says two juveniles and one adult have been transported to the hospital with non life threatening injuries after a car explosion. The explosion was due to gasoline cans in the trunk. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/6jWEb1NH8K — Payton Marshall (@paytontvnews) September 12, 2023

