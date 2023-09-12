Car explodes in West End; 3 people taken to hospital
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two juveniles and an adult have been taken to the hospital after a car exploded in the West End Tuesday, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.
Police at the scene near Chestnut Street and Cutter Street said they suspect the explosion was caused by gas cans that were in the car’s trunk.
Officers explained the gas cans were leaking from the trunk. They are unsure what ignited the fire that caused the explosion.
All three people who were taken to the hospital are expected to be okay, according to police.
