Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

City appoints 28-year Dallas veteran as new fire chief

Frank McKinley was appointed as the new Cincinnati fire chief on Tuesday.
By Mary LeBus
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 2:44 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The City of Cincinnati appointed a new fire chief Tuesday afternoon.

City Manager Sheryl Long welcomed incoming fire chief Frank McKinley, a 28-year veteran with the Dallas Fire Department, who was selected for the position out of dozens of candidates.

“This is a new day for Cincinnati Fire,” Long said, describing McKinley as someone who “embodies the mission” of the fire department.

“So often I’m asked what my 90-day plan is,” McKinley said at a press conference. “I don’t have one.”

Instead, McKinley likes to use a different strategy - a 30-day plan, which he briefly touched on.

McKinley says he is passionate about being inclusive and equitable, the mental and physical health of firefighters, and professional development within the department.

“He has exhibited the experience and the guiding hand that we need here at Cincinnati,” Mayor Aftab Pureval said.

The new hire comes after former Cincinnati fire chief Michael Washington was fired back in March.

Washington’s attorney, Steve Imm told FOX19 NOW that the former chief was terminated without due process and due clause.

After his termination, the city appointed Assistant Fire Chief Steven Breitfelder as interim chief until they found a permanent chief.

FOX19 will update this story shortly.

