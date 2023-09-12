Court docs: 19-year-old accused of assaulting officer, making terroristic threats

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati man is behind bars after he allegedly assaulted a police officer on Tuesday in Price Hill, a Hamilton County complaint states.

According to the complaint, Jermykle Williams, 19, is accused of not identifying himself to a Cincinnati police officer after allegedly committing a crime and then attempting to steal the officer’s firearm.

Williams then assaulted the officer as he resisted being arrested, the complaint said.

The 19-year-old was charged Tuesday with aggravated robbery, felonious assault, failure to disclose personal information, resisting arrest and making terroristic threats, court records show.

He is currently being held in the Hamilton County Justice Center.

