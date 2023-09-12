Dry and sunny weather returns tomorrow

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - We have seen rain much of the day today causing plenty of slow downs on the road. However, it has not amounted to much in the rain gauge. Totals have mainly been around a tenth of an inch or less. There will be a few lingering showers this afternoon and evening but the widespread, steady rain is done.

It will be clear and dry Wednesday with afternoon sunshine. After a cool morning we expect highs to be well below normal with a high of 73.

We will see the coldest air since the beginning of June Thursday morning and again Friday morning. Lows will drop to the 40s for the first time this season. We will see a gradual warming trend reflected in the weekend forecast. Highs Saturday will be in the upper 70s with near 80 Sunday and Monday. It should be just about perfect weather for a busy weekend of events here in Cincinnati.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.