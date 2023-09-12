Father, girlfriend speak after 3 more charged in deadly Independence shooting

INDEPENDENCE, Ky. (WXIX) - Three more arrests were made on Monday in connection with the shooting death of a 23-year-old man in Independence in August.

Lakera Hughes, Emma Ryan and Keavie Turner were arrested on Monday for riot and unlawful transaction with a minor, according to Kenton County court records.

This makes six arrests in connection with the shooting and killing of Seth Burns on Friday, Aug. 25.

The three are each held on a $100,000 bond in the Kenton County jail, per court records.

A 17-year-old suspect was arrested and charged last month with murder, according to a criminal complaint. His mother, Amanda Turner, and his 20-year-old brother Xxavion Turner have also been charged, Kenton County Commonwealth’s Attorney Rob Sanders previously said.

Burns’s girlfriend, Jessica Henderson, said he was shot without any provocation. What she called “a girls’ fight between friends,” turned deadly.

Despite the arrests in the case, they’re still angry and grieving what Seth Burns’s father Greg Burns called a “cold-blooded murder.”

“I’m angry that he’s not here,” Henderson said. “I’m angry that they took him away from me.”

“Xxavion showed him the gun, and asked (Burns) if he wanted the smoke,” Henderson said. “My boyfriend got off the car, took off his shirt and said we could fight. The 17-year-old then put the gun in the air, shot in the air and pointed the gun at him and then shot Seth.”

Greg Burns said his son wasn’t carrying any weapons. Henderson drove Seth Burns to a nearby fire station. He later died at the hospital.

“The only thing I could think of was getting him the help that he needed,” Henderson said.

Kenton County Commonwealth Attorney Sanders said his office was planning to charge the 17-year-old as an adult. He said his office would identify him if he’s indicted.

The three women arrested on Monday will be in court on Sept. 21.

