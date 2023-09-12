Contests
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Final chapter: Duttenhofer's Books closing after 47 years

The Clifton bookstore will soon close its doors.
By Mildred Fallen
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 3:18 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A long-standing used bookstore that has served the Clifton community for nearly five decades is closing at the end of 2023.

Located at 214 W. McMillan St., Duttenhofer’s Books will be closing its doors by December, “if not sooner,” according to the bookstore’s owner, Kim Steinsiek.

“Good books need homes! It’s your turn to give them shelter,” a post from Duttenhofer’s Facebook account announced.

Steinsiek says the building is up for sale and that after 33 years as the store’s owner, she feels that now is a good time to retire.

She also explained that at her age, she didn’t want to take on the responsibility of acquiring the property.

According to the bookstore’s website, Duttenhofer’s carries tens of thousands of books in the store and over 7,000 online.

Over the years, Steinsiek says she’s “encountered lots of wonderful books and a lot of wonderful people.”

Bibliophiles are likely to find used copies of books of all genres, including perennial favorites like “Catcher in the Rye,” as well as specialized subjects of all interests.

Steinsiek says the store’s entire inventory will be deeply discounted.

Customers can also purchase store fixtures and decor, which according to Dutenhofer’s tweet, include “unique, iconic pieces.”

“We have several glass display cases that are counter height...shelves galore, file cabinets,” Steinsiek says. “We also have lots of framed decor, pictures of Cincinnati, and pictures of booksellers and bookstores, and other framed items that people can buy for a low price.”

Duttenhofer’s Facebook page announced a bookseller’s retirement sale that offers a 25% discount on all books throughout September.

For more information about Duttenhofer’s Books, visit duttenhofers.com.

