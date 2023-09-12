Contests
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

GRAPHIC: Plumber finds fetus inside pipe while working at apartment complex, officials say

Investigators were called to an apartment complex in Texas Monday after they said a plumber found a fetus in a pipe. (SOURCE: KHOU)
By Jason Miles
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 2:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOUSTON, Texas (KHOU) – Authorities in Texas are investigating after a plumber found what is apparently a fetus inside of a pipe in an apartment complex.

Warning: Details in this story may be disturbing for some readers.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office responded to a complex in Houston around 10:30 a.m. Monday.

Detectives said a plumber working outside of one of the apartment buildings found a fetus when he opened a pipe outside of one of the buildings. The fetus is believed to just be weeks old.

Neighbors said they had been complaining about backups since Friday.

A woman from the building the pipe was connected to was later taken away in an ambulance.

Neighbors were on the scene to find out what had happened.

“All I saw when I looked out my window, which is right up there, was all the police cars like, ‘What the heck is going on?’ Never thought anything like this in a million years,” one neighbor, Linda McQueen, said.

The incident remains under investigation. Detectives said it is possibly related to a miscarriage.

“We hope whoever it is comes forward and gets some medical attention because that’s sad to lose a baby like that and not tell nobody,” neighbor Paula Smith said.

According to the March of Dimes, about 80% of miscarriages happen before the 12th week of pregnancy.

Medical and emotional support is highly recommended when they occur.

When news crews first arrived at the scene, they said another woman was seen being taken away in handcuffs.

It is unclear whether this incident is related to the woman taken by ambulance.

Copyright 2023 KHOU via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

