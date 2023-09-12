Male shot near UC, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police confirm they are on scene right now investigating a shooting near the University of Cincinnati.

A male was shot on University Court at Straight Street just after 5 a.m. Tuesday outside an off-campus apartment building in University Heights called The Deacon, police tell FOX19 NOW.

The shooting victim’s injury appears to be non-life threatening, according to District 5 police.

They also tell FOX19 NOW they are checking into reports the suspects fled on Straight Street in a red Ford Festiva.

Cincinnati police blocked off University Court at Straight Street until further notice.

UC Police sent out an emergency alert to students at 5:12 a.m. and a second one minutes later once the shooting was confirmed.

UC Emergency- Police responding to emergency reported on [I424 STRAIGHT ST . If safe, stay at your location. Be observant/take action as needed. More info soon — UC Public Safety (@UCPublicSafety) September 12, 2023

UC Emergency- Police on scene for reports of shooting near 424 Straight St. If safe, stay at your location. Be observant/take action as needed. More info soon. — UC Public Safety (@UCPublicSafety) September 12, 2023

