Male shot near UC, police say

Cincinnati police confirm they are on the scene right now investigating a shooting near the University of Cincinnati.(HNN)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 5:29 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police confirm they are on scene right now investigating a shooting near the University of Cincinnati.

A male was shot on University Court at Straight Street just after 5 a.m. Tuesday outside an off-campus apartment building in University Heights called The Deacon, police tell FOX19 NOW.

The shooting victim’s injury appears to be non-life threatening, according to District 5 police.

They also tell FOX19 NOW they are checking into reports the suspects fled on Straight Street in a red Ford Festiva.

Cincinnati police blocked off University Court at Straight Street until further notice.

UC Police sent out an emergency alert to students at 5:12 a.m. and a second one minutes later once the shooting was confirmed.

