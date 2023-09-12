Norwood resident finds uninvited visitor trespassing in shed

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Charlie Hodge came home on Aug. 23 to a barking dog and an uninvited visitor taking residence in his shed.

According to a report from the Norwood Police Department, Hodge came home to his dog, Coach, aggravated and barking incessantly.

When he investigated the cause of Coach’s barking, he spotted a man leaving his shed and jumping a fence.

“(Coach) started going crazy and it was a more aggressive bark than I’m accustomed to,” Hodge said.

According to the report, the man, Derek Longmire, told police he had been using methamphetamine while he allegedly trespassed in the shed.

He was indicted by a grand jury on Friday, Sept. 8 for criminal trespassing.

Hodge said he checked the side door of his shed was cracked open. There were two sliding doors on the front of the shed which were blocked shut with a piece of wood. Hodge said he was lucky the suspect decided to run when he could have attacked him with the wood he used to block the door.

“He could have easily put that in his hand and attacked me with it or the dog,” Hodge said. “Luckily the drugs didn’t put that thought in his head.

“It is weird, obviously, knowing that someone else was in your place,” Hodge said. “It was definitely petrifying. My wife’s a lot smaller than I am. My dog is a little bigger and loud so I’m sure he would have helped, but I’m definitely thankful that I was here before she was.”

Hodge said he and his wife have lived in the home for less than a year. He said the incident hasn’t made him feel less safe.

Longmire is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 4.

