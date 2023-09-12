Oktoberfest Zinzinnati moves to Fifth Street

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Bratwursts, beers and pretzels - oh my! The nation’s largest German heritage festival returns to the city this weekend.

This year, Oktoberfest Zinzinnati’s activities are on 5th Street beginning Thursday, Sept. 14 through Sunday, Sept. 17.

Since 1976, more than 700,000 people have attended the family-friendly festival each year.

Part of the festival’s claim to fame is the World’s Largest Chicken Dance, which has been led by many celebrity grand marshals over the years, including Star Trek’s George Takei in 2013.

Here’s what you need to know before you head downtown:

There is no fee to enter Oktoberfest.

All beer and Pepsi booths will accept cash and cards. Some vendors may only accept cash, but ATMs are near the event.

No dogs are allowed at Oktoberfest.

Street closings

The following streets will close on Tuesday, Sept. 12, and will remain closed until Monday, Sept. 18 until 5:00 a.m.

Fifth Street- closed between Walnut Street and Columbia Parkway

Columbia Parkway- closed between Downtown and the Sixth Street ramp

Sycamore Street- closed between Sixth Street and Fourth Street (access maintained to garages)

Broadway- closed between Fourth Street and Sixth Street

Broadway- converted to a temporary 2-way traffic pattern between Seventh Street and Sixth Street

Sentinel Street- closed

Lawrence Street- closed

Main Street- closed between Fourth Street and Sixth Street to vehicular traffic during event hours

Oktoberfest days and hours:

Thursday, Sept. 14 - 4 p.m. -10 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 15 -11 a.m.-11 p.m.

Saturday, Sept 16 - 11 a.m. - 11 pm.

Sunday, Sept. 17 - 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Featured events Schedule

Opening Ceremonies and G-Games Thursday, Sept. 14 | 4:00 – 5:00 p.m. | Main Stage

Running of the Wieners Friday, Sept. 15 | 11:30 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. | Main Stage – Registration Closed

Stein Hoist Challenge Friday, Sept. 15 | 5:30 – 6:00 p.m. | Main Stage – Zinzinnati FestHalle – Register

Best Dressed Oktoberfest Friday, Sept. 15 | 7:00 – 7:30 p.m. | Zinzinnati FestHalle

GACL Oktoberfest Processional Saturday, Sept. 16 | 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. | Main Stage

Chicken Dance Saturday, Sept. 16 | 4:00 – 4:30 p.m. | Main Stage

Bengals Pep Rally Sunday, Sept. 17 | 10:00 – 1:00 p.m. | Main Stage

Bengals Game Viewing Party Sunday, Sept. 17 | 1:00 – 4:00 pm | Sports Zone

For more information, visit Oktoberfestzinzinnati.com.

