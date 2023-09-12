Oktoberfest Zinzinnati moves to Fifth Street
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Bratwursts, beers and pretzels - oh my! The nation’s largest German heritage festival returns to the city this weekend.
This year, Oktoberfest Zinzinnati’s activities are on 5th Street beginning Thursday, Sept. 14 through Sunday, Sept. 17.
Since 1976, more than 700,000 people have attended the family-friendly festival each year.
Part of the festival’s claim to fame is the World’s Largest Chicken Dance, which has been led by many celebrity grand marshals over the years, including Star Trek’s George Takei in 2013.
Here’s what you need to know before you head downtown:
There is no fee to enter Oktoberfest.
All beer and Pepsi booths will accept cash and cards. Some vendors may only accept cash, but ATMs are near the event.
No dogs are allowed at Oktoberfest.
Street closings
The following streets will close on Tuesday, Sept. 12, and will remain closed until Monday, Sept. 18 until 5:00 a.m.
- Fifth Street- closed between Walnut Street and Columbia Parkway
- Columbia Parkway- closed between Downtown and the Sixth Street ramp
- Sycamore Street- closed between Sixth Street and Fourth Street (access maintained to garages)
- Broadway- closed between Fourth Street and Sixth Street
- Broadway- converted to a temporary 2-way traffic pattern between Seventh Street and Sixth Street
- Sentinel Street- closed
- Lawrence Street- closed
- Main Street- closed between Fourth Street and Sixth Street to vehicular traffic during event hours
Oktoberfest days and hours:
Thursday, Sept. 14 - 4 p.m. -10 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 15 -11 a.m.-11 p.m.
Saturday, Sept 16 - 11 a.m. - 11 pm.
Sunday, Sept. 17 - 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Featured events Schedule
Opening Ceremonies and G-Games Thursday, Sept. 14 | 4:00 – 5:00 p.m. | Main Stage
Running of the Wieners Friday, Sept. 15 | 11:30 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. | Main Stage – Registration Closed
Stein Hoist Challenge Friday, Sept. 15 | 5:30 – 6:00 p.m. | Main Stage – Zinzinnati FestHalle – Register
Best Dressed Oktoberfest Friday, Sept. 15 | 7:00 – 7:30 p.m. | Zinzinnati FestHalle
GACL Oktoberfest Processional Saturday, Sept. 16 | 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. | Main Stage
Chicken Dance Saturday, Sept. 16 | 4:00 – 4:30 p.m. | Main Stage
Bengals Pep Rally Sunday, Sept. 17 | 10:00 – 1:00 p.m. | Main Stage
Bengals Game Viewing Party Sunday, Sept. 17 | 1:00 – 4:00 pm | Sports Zone
For more information, visit Oktoberfestzinzinnati.com.
