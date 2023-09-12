Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Parking garage partially collapses in Jacksonville, Fla.

A portion of a parking garage at a hospital collapsed, crushing cars in Jacksonville, Florida,...
A portion of a parking garage at a hospital collapsed, crushing cars in Jacksonville, Florida, on Tuesday.(Source: WJXT/CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 1:55 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A portion of a parking garage collapsed Tuesday at Ascension St. Vincent’s Riverside Hospital in Jacksonville, Florida, media reports say.

Video shows a portion of the top level of the garage has collapsed, with some cars having fallen and one dangling.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office calls it an “industrial incident” in a post on X, and said an entrance to the emergency room is closed.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Bengals player Adam "Pacman" Jones was arrested Monday morning at Cincinnati/Northern...
Former Bengal Adam ‘Pacman’ Jones arrested at CVG prior to flight takeoff
Samuel Ankrah, 38, is facing several charges, including vehicular homicide and driving under...
Man arrested in connection with West Chester fatal motorcycle crash, spokesperson says
The Butler County Coroner’s Office has identified a man who was found dead inside a crashed...
Coroner ID’s 19-year-old found dead inside crashed vehicle in Fairfield
Emergency responders at the scene of an ATV four-wheeler crash in Clermont County Sunday night.
11-year-old boy seriously hurt in Clermont County ATV accident
Paul Brown Stadium in September 2015.
Man sentenced for drone incident at 2022 Bengals-Raiders Wildcard game

Latest News

The 86 Coffee Bar is moving onto the University of Cincinnati's campus, and will officially...
‘A natural fit’: Local coffee shop to move into UC Starbucks location
Investigators were called to an apartment complex in Texas Monday after they said a plumber...
Plumber finds fetus inside pipe while working at apartment complex, officials say
Jesse Smith steals excavator, goes on joy ride damaging buildings in Gainesville
Police: Florida man steals excavator, crashes it into Walmart
Yellow caution tape surrounds a sinkhole in Leominster, Mass., Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023. Parts...
Massachusetts city gets 11 inches of rain, flooding homes, jeopardizing dam