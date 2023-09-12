Parking garage partially collapses in Jacksonville, Fla.
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 1:55 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
(Gray News) - A portion of a parking garage collapsed Tuesday at Ascension St. Vincent’s Riverside Hospital in Jacksonville, Florida, media reports say.
Video shows a portion of the top level of the garage has collapsed, with some cars having fallen and one dangling.
The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office calls it an “industrial incident” in a post on X, and said an entrance to the emergency room is closed.
