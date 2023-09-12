Plea deal coming for suspect charged in death and disappearance of missing man, relative says

BATAVIA, Ohio (WXIX) - The suspect charged in the death and disappearance of a Brown County man is going to plead out Wednesday but the most serious charge will be dropped, a relative of the missing man tells FOX19 NOW.

Zachary Scott and the family of Roger “Shane” Bruce have agreed to a plea deal with prosecutors that drops involuntary manslaughter and a drug charge, according to Bruce’s aunt, Melissa Gray.

Scott, 31, is now expected to plead guilty to just two charges: abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence, she says.

“Justice hasn’t been served,” she told FOX19 NOW on Wednesday.

But Bruce’s body has never been found - and that’s a problem for prosecutors who have shared that sentiment with his family, she says.

Also, should Scott go to trial, whether he is convicted of involuntary manslaughter or acquitted and then Bruce’s body is found later and determined to be a homicide, the state can’t pursue serious charges against him due to double jeopardy, she notes.

“His parents actually said if Zach would just tell them where Shane’s body is so they had someplace to grieve, they would wipe all the charges off just to get Shane back. And Zach just kept leading everybody on a wild goose chase. Authorities in Brown County drained and searched the pond on Eden Road. Warren County sent dive teams out to that pond. A lot of taxpayer money has been wasted just because he won’t tell where he’s at.

“So his parents didn’t have a choice. To keep the investigation open, they agreed to the plea deal. They are just stuck. It’s a mess. I am concerned about what is going to happen in court, after court. His parents are in their 70s. It’s bad.”

Court records show Scott’s trial was canceled earlier this year.

A “plea or trial setting” is now scheduled for 1:15 p.m. Wednesday before Clermont County Common Pleas Court Judge Victor Haddad.

Zachary Scott (Clermont County Sheriff's Office)

Investigators in both Clermont and Brown counties have been searching for any sign of Bruce, 51, of Hamersville.

His family also has asked hunters to be on the lookout.

Texas EquuSearch’s Midwest division search and recovery team also conducted an extensive search in June 2022.

Scott called 911 the night Bruce vanished and told a dispatcher Bruce was unresponsive in a car on Laurel Point Isabel Road in Washington Township, the sheriff’s office has said.

Scott also told the dispatcher, according to the sheriff’s office, that Bruce overdosed on drugs and he’d administered Narcan to him.

Scott hung up but the dispatcher called back. He answered and said Bruce had woken up thanks to the Narcan and fled in his car.

“Yeah, he took off, like when the Narcan came in, he took off like a bat out of hell,” Scott said during the call.

Clermont County sheriff’s deputies went to Laurel Point Isabel Road but couldn’t find Scott, Bruce or Bruce’s car.

Sheriff’s detectives interviewed Scott the next day.

In the interview with the sheriff’s office, Scott changed his story, which prompted charges of obstruction and falsification, sheriff’s officials said last year.

Scott pleaded guilty and received a 60-day sentence.

Scott then gave detectives another location where they might search for Bruce but that was determined to be misleading. He was charged with counts of falsification and evidence tampering.

FOX19 NOW reported last year court records show Scott admitted to deputies that the day Bruce vanished, he took off with a bunch of items, including a wallet, backpack and laptops, knowing the things he had taken could help with the investigation.

Scott also pleaded guilty to these charges, receiving another 200 days.

FOX19 NOW also reported last year that Scott has provided detectives with multiple other places in Washington Township where they might find Bruce.

Detectives searched those places and more with drones, bloodhounds and cadaver K9s.

They have also interviewed multiple persons of interest.

Anyone with information related to the disappearance of Roger “Shane” Bruce is asked to call the Brown County Sheriff’s Office at 937-378-4435 or the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office at 513)-732-7510.

