Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Police: 19-year-old reports false robbery, punches officer repeatedly

A 19-year-old man is accused of assaulting a Cincinnati police officer, according to a criminal...
A 19-year-old man is accused of assaulting a Cincinnati police officer, according to a criminal complaint.(WTVG)
By Jessica Schmidt, Mary LeBus and Kendall Hyde
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 3:48 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati man is behind bars after he allegedly assaulted a police officer on Tuesday in Price Hill, a Hamilton County complaint states.

According to an arrest report, Jermykle Williams, 19, is accused of punching a Cincinnati police officer, attempting to take his firearm and making terroristic threats.

The assault happened Tuesday when officers were dispatched to the 3400 block of Beaumont Place for a report of a robbery at approximately 11:07 a.m., Cincinnati Police Sgt. Anthony Mitchell said.

When police arrived and began investigating the area, Williams allegedly attacked an officer and punched him in the face repeatedly “causing visible injury,” the arrest report states.

Sgt. Mitchell says the suspect reported the false robbery “to lure officers that that location.”

Four people had to force the 19-year-old off of the officer. Once they got him off, Williams attempted to take the officer’s firearm from his holster and resisted arrest, the criminal complaint states.

He also told officers that he is going to “kill sheriff’s deputies at the jail and everyone else at the justice center,” the arrest report said.

In addition, Williams refused to give any personal information when police requested it, the complaint said.

Court documents confirmed that William’s home address is the same address as where the assault occurred.

The suspect faces the following charges:

  • Aggravated robbery
  • Felonious assault
  • Failure to disclose personal information
  • Resisting arrest
  • Making terroristic threats

He is currently being held in the Hamilton County Justice Center.

The police officer who was assaulted has been treated and released, Sgt. Mitchell said.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Bengals player Adam "Pacman" Jones was arrested Monday morning at Cincinnati/Northern...
Former Bengal Adam ‘Pacman’ Jones arrested at CVG prior to flight takeoff
Samuel Ankrah, 38, is facing several charges, including vehicular homicide and driving under...
Man arrested in connection with West Chester fatal motorcycle crash, spokesperson says
The Butler County Coroner’s Office has identified a man who was found dead inside a crashed...
Coroner ID’s 19-year-old found dead inside crashed vehicle in Fairfield
John Stevens, 59, was known around the Tri-State as "Fluke Skywalker."
Popular Tri-State Luke Skywalker impersonator dies, coroner report shows
Paul Brown Stadium in September 2015.
Man sentenced for drone incident at 2022 Bengals-Raiders Wildcard game

Latest News

Police at the scene near Chestnut Street and Cutter Street said they suspect the explosion was...
Car explodes in West End; 3 people taken to hospital
McDonald’s getting rid of self-serve soda machines
City appoints 28-year Dallas veteran as new fire chief
The Clifton bookstore will soon close its doors.
Final chapter: Duttenhofer’s Books closing after 47 years
Horses compete the 149th running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs Saturday,...
Panel finds no single factor in horse deaths at Churchill Downs