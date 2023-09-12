Police investigate shooting reported in Avondale
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 5:09 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police confirm they are investigating a shooting reported in Avondale early Tuesday.
It happened near Forest and Harvey avenues just before 5 a.m.
A 911 caller reported hearing two gunshots and then saw a male limping down Harvey Avenue near a church, police confirm.
