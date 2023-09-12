Rain and cooler air Tuesday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Rain is falling on your morning commute Tuesday.

Expect more spotty showers and a slight chance of storms in the afternoon, says the FOX19 NOW Weather Team.

A cold front is bringing showers to the Tri-State. Cooler temperatures and drier conditions are expected through the end of the workweek. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/rjRfyJpwWw — Catherine Bodak (@FOX19Catherine) September 12, 2023

Tuesday’s high temperature will be much cooler and in the mid-70s.

Wednesday will be breezy under mostly sunny skies with daytime highs in the low to mid-70s.

The FOX19 NOW Weather Team says this cool air is here to stay with cool mornings and pleasant, sunny afternoons.

The weekend looks great for Oktoberfest Zinzinnati, the first Bengals home game of the season at Paycor Stadium, and much more across the Tri-State.

It will be warmer but the skies will stay dry all weekend!

