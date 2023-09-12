A Salute to Heroes: Honor Flight takes veterans to see memorials in Washington D.C.

HEBRON, Ky. (WXIX) - Tri-State veterans and their guardians are in Washington D. C. Tuesday as part of the third of four Honor Flights this year.

Honor Flight offers veterans free of charge the opportunity to see their memorials in our nation’s capital and participate in ceremonies that pay tribute to their service to their country.

Tuesday’s group of 88 seniors departed Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport on an American Airlines chartered flight around 8 a.m.

They were treated first to a send-off ceremony with bagpipes from the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department and special remarks.

They will visit the World War II Memorial, Korean War Memorial, Vietnam Veterans Memorial, Iwo Jima Memorial, Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, and U.S. Air Force Memorial.

Each veteran is accompanied by a guardian.

They will return to CVG at 8:35 p.m.

The public is invited to attend the welcome home celebration around 9 p.m. on the third floor of the rental car facility.

Vietnam War veterans aged 65 and older who served either stateside or overseas are eligible.

The next Honor Flight is scheduled for October 17.

To contribute or volunteer for Honor Flight Tri-State, visit honorflighttristate.org.

