Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

A Salute to Heroes: Honor Flight takes veterans to see memorials in Washington D.C.

First Honor Flight of the fall preparing to take off for Washington
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 4:41 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HEBRON, Ky. (WXIX) - Tri-State veterans and their guardians are in Washington D. C. Tuesday as part of the third of four Honor Flights this year.

Honor Flight offers veterans free of charge the opportunity to see their memorials in our nation’s capital and participate in ceremonies that pay tribute to their service to their country.

Tuesday’s group of 88 seniors departed Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport on an American Airlines chartered flight around 8 a.m.

They were treated first to a send-off ceremony with bagpipes from the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department and special remarks.

They will visit the World War II Memorial, Korean War Memorial, Vietnam Veterans Memorial, Iwo Jima Memorial, Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, and U.S. Air Force Memorial.

Each veteran is accompanied by a guardian.

They will return to CVG at 8:35 p.m.

The public is invited to attend the welcome home celebration around 9 p.m. on the third floor of the rental car facility.

Vietnam War veterans aged 65 and older who served either stateside or overseas are eligible.

The next Honor Flight is scheduled for October 17.

To contribute or volunteer for Honor Flight Tri-State, visit honorflighttristate.org.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Bengals player Adam "Pacman" Jones was arrested Monday morning at Cincinnati/Northern...
Former Bengal Adam ‘Pacman’ Jones arrested at CVG prior to flight takeoff
Samuel Ankrah, 38, is facing several charges, including vehicular homicide and driving under...
Man arrested in connection with West Chester fatal motorcycle crash, spokesperson says
The Butler County Coroner’s Office has identified a man who was found dead inside a crashed...
Coroner ID’s 19-year-old found dead inside crashed vehicle in Fairfield
Emergency responders at the scene of an ATV four-wheeler crash in Clermont County Sunday night.
11-year-old boy seriously hurt in Clermont County ATV accident
Two young children, 4-year-old Bryson Brooks and 2-year-old Alaiya Encarnacion, died in an...
Mom pleads guilty in fatal fire that killed 2 of her children, hurt 2 others

Latest News

Lance Miller
Suspect in ‘shocking and senseless murder of a young mother’ extradited to Hamilton County jail
First Honor Flight of the fall preparing to take off for Washington
First Honor Flight of the fall preparing to take off for Washington
Male shot outside The Deacon near UC's campus; searching for suspects
Male shot outside The Deacon near UC's campus; searching for suspects
Police are investigating an early morning shooting near the University of Cincinnati.
Male shot near UC, police say