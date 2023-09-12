Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Salute to Heroes: Honor Flight for veterans heads to Washington D.C.

Veterans and their guardians walk under the American Flag as they head to their plane at...
Veterans and their guardians walk under the American Flag as they head to their plane at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport for an Honor Flight to Washington, D.C. on May 23, 2023.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 4:41 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HEBRON, Ky. (WXIX) - Tri-State veterans and their guardians will depart early Tuesday on the third of four Honor Flights this year.

Honor Flight offers veterans free of charge the opportunity to see their memorials in Washington D.C. and participate in ceremonies that pay tribute to their service to their country.

FOX19 NOW will be there live for the 5:45 a.m. send-off ceremony on the third floor of the rental car facility at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport.

The ceremony will include bagpipes from the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department and special remarks.

Then, 88 veterans will board an American Airlines Airbus 321 chartered flight and depart at 7:40 a.m. for Washington D.C. to spend the day in our nation’s capitol.

They will visit the World War II Memorial, Korean War Memorial, Vietnam Veterans Memorial, Iwo Jima Memorial, Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, and U.S. Air Force Memorial.

Each veteran is accompanied by a guardian.

They will return to CVG at 8:35 p.m.

The public is invited to attend the welcome home celebration around 9 p.m. on the third floor of the rental car facility.

Vietnam War veterans aged 65 and older who served either stateside or overseas are eligible.

The next Honor Flight is scheduled for October 17.

To contribute or volunteer for Honor Flight Tri-State, visit honorflighttristate.org.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Bengals player Adam "Pacman" Jones was arrested Monday morning at Cincinnati/Northern...
Former Bengal Adam ‘Pacman’ Jones arrested at CVG prior to flight takeoff
Samuel Ankrah, 38, is facing several charges, including vehicular homicide and driving under...
Man arrested in connection with West Chester fatal motorcycle crash, spokesperson says
The Butler County Coroner’s Office has identified a man who was found dead inside a crashed...
Coroner ID’s 19-year-old found dead inside crashed vehicle in Fairfield
Emergency responders at the scene of an ATV four-wheeler crash in Clermont County Sunday night.
11-year-old boy seriously hurt in Clermont County ATV accident
Two young children, 4-year-old Bryson Brooks and 2-year-old Alaiya Encarnacion, died in an...
Mom pleads guilty in fatal fire that killed 2 of her children, hurt 2 others

Latest News

A Norwood man came home to a barking dog and a surprise waiting in his backyard
Norwood resident finds uninvited visitor trespassing in shed
Barbie Burns said her son Seth left behind a one-year-old son. (Son and Seth Burns pictured).
Father, girlfriend speak after 3 more charged in deadly Independence shooting
Some of the horses had a “small amount of hay” and water, while others had nothing, according...
Women facing charges after horses found malnourished with various injuries: Court docs
Former Cincinnati Bengal Adam “Pacman” Jones was arrested Monday by police at...
Former Bengal Adam ‘Pacman’ Jones arrested at CVG prior to flight takeoff