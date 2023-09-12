Salute to Heroes: Honor Flight for veterans heads to Washington D.C.

HEBRON, Ky. (WXIX) - Tri-State veterans and their guardians will depart early Tuesday on the third of four Honor Flights this year.

Honor Flight offers veterans free of charge the opportunity to see their memorials in Washington D.C. and participate in ceremonies that pay tribute to their service to their country.

FOX19 NOW will be there live for the 5:45 a.m. send-off ceremony on the third floor of the rental car facility at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport.

The ceremony will include bagpipes from the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department and special remarks.

Then, 88 veterans will board an American Airlines Airbus 321 chartered flight and depart at 7:40 a.m. for Washington D.C. to spend the day in our nation’s capitol.

They will visit the World War II Memorial, Korean War Memorial, Vietnam Veterans Memorial, Iwo Jima Memorial, Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, and U.S. Air Force Memorial.

Each veteran is accompanied by a guardian.

They will return to CVG at 8:35 p.m.

The public is invited to attend the welcome home celebration around 9 p.m. on the third floor of the rental car facility.

Vietnam War veterans aged 65 and older who served either stateside or overseas are eligible.

The next Honor Flight is scheduled for October 17.

To contribute or volunteer for Honor Flight Tri-State, visit honorflighttristate.org.

