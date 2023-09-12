Showers move in and cooler air arrives

Contests
By Catherine Bodak
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 5:36 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Rain will make an appearance throughout the morning with spotty showers and a slight chance of storms in the afternoon. The high Tuesday will be much cooler in the mid 70s.

Wednesday will be breezy under mostly sunny skies with daytime highs in the low/mid 70s.

The cool air is here to stay with cool mornings and pleasant, sunny afternoons. The weekend looks great for Oktoberfest Zinzinnati, the Bengals game, and much more across the Tri-State. While it will be warmer, it remains dry all weekend.

