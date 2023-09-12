Showers move in and cooler air arrives

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Rain will make an appearance throughout the morning with spotty showers and a slight chance of storms in the afternoon. The high Tuesday will be much cooler in the mid 70s.

Wednesday will be breezy under mostly sunny skies with daytime highs in the low/mid 70s.

The cool air is here to stay with cool mornings and pleasant, sunny afternoons. The weekend looks great for Oktoberfest Zinzinnati, the Bengals game, and much more across the Tri-State. While it will be warmer, it remains dry all weekend.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.