Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Suspect in fatal West Chester crash appears in court

Samuel Ankrah is accused of driving under the influence and running into the back of a motorcycle.
By Ken Brown
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - The suspect accused of causing a crash that took the life of one person and hospitalized another was in court for the first time Tuesday afternoon.

Samuel Ankrah is the only Butler County inmate in an orange jumpsuit and he is the only inmate walking into the room who is accused of taking the life of another person. The vehicular homicide case is currently in the Area Court and there is a good chance it will be bound over to Butler County.

According to the West Chester Police Department, Ankrah is accused of driving under the influence Sunday morning when he hit the back end of a motorcycle, killing the passenger on the bike and hospitalizing the driver.

Ankrah was arrested and is currently behind bars in the Butler County Jail.

During his court appearance Tuesday, FOX19 NOW’s Ken Brown learned Ankrah is in the U.S. on a Visa and because of that, the prosecution on the case requested a higher bond be set by the judge.

Ankrah’s attorney said he has been living in the area for the last year. The judge ended up raising the 38-year-old’s bond to $100,000 for each charge he is facing.

While another court date was set for next week, this case is expected to be bound over to the county and be presented to a grand jury.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Bengals player Adam "Pacman" Jones was arrested Monday morning at Cincinnati/Northern...
Former Bengal Adam ‘Pacman’ Jones arrested at CVG prior to flight takeoff
Samuel Ankrah, 38, is facing several charges, including vehicular homicide and driving under...
Man arrested in connection with West Chester fatal motorcycle crash, spokesperson says
The Butler County Coroner’s Office has identified a man who was found dead inside a crashed...
Coroner ID’s 19-year-old found dead inside crashed vehicle in Fairfield
John Stevens, 59, was known around the Tri-State as "Fluke Skywalker."
Popular Tri-State Luke Skywalker impersonator dies, coroner report shows
Paul Brown Stadium in September 2015.
Man sentenced for drone incident at 2022 Bengals-Raiders Wildcard game

Latest News

A local Jewish group said a speaker hosted by the West Chester Tea Party is antisemitic and...
Tri-State Jewish group condemns West Chester Tea Party speaker
Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle La'el Collins (71) in action during the first half of a NFL...
Bengals release once prized free agent signing, per report
A 19-year-old man is accused of assaulting a Cincinnati police officer, according to a criminal...
Police: 19-year-old reports false robbery, punches officer repeatedly
The Walk to Defeat ALS is happening Saturday
Walk to Defeat ALS happening this weekend