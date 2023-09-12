Contests
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Suspect in ‘shocking and senseless murder of a young mother’ extradited to Hamilton County jail

The mother of two was found dead in the passenger seat of the vehicle.
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 7:42 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The man charged in what Hamilton County’s prosecutor says is the “shocking and senseless murder of a young mother” is back in the Tri-State to face charges that, if convicted, could put him in prison for the rest of his life.

Lance Miller was extradited overnight from Tennessee to the Hamilton County Justice Center.

Miller, 32, of Abbott, Texas was booked into the jail at 12:20 a.m. Tuesday, jail records show.

He is held without bond right now on charges of aggravated murder, murder, kidnapping and abduction and two counts of felonious assault, jail records show.

At last check, his arraignment has not been scheduled yet, according to a spokeswoman for the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office.

If convicted of all counts, Miller faces life in prison without the possibility of parole, according to Hamilton County Prosecutor Melissa Powers.

She revealed new details in the case when she announced his indictment last week in the shooting death of 36-year-old Kaitlyn Lynch.

Miller is accused of shooting Lynch and fleeing with her and her car into Kentucky and Tennessee.

He was apprehended the following day in Tennessee after a lengthy chase through several jurisdictions involving multiple law enforcement agencies.

Miller was held in a Tennessee jail since his Aug. 19 arrest.

He waived jurisdiction to return to Greater Cincinnati.

