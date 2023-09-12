Tri-State Jewish group condemns West Chester Tea Party speaker

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A local Jewish group said a speaker hosted by the West Chester Tea Party is antisemitic and promotes conspiracy theories against the Jewish community.

Rabbi Ari Jun, Director of the Cincinnati Jewish Community Relations Council, said the group hosted author Harald Zieger On Sept. 5. Jun said Zieger has a history of antisemitic speech.

“This is as black and white case of antisemitism as you could possibly find,” Jun said.

The JCRC said Zeiger and the West Chester Tea Party have a history of sharing antisemitic remarks and conspiracy theories.

“Since this came to our attention, we have discovered that the West Chester Tea Party has a long history of sharing vitriolic antisemitic rhetoric through its Facebook page and Gab account,” the JCRC stated in a press release on Monday. “A non-exhaustive list of conspiracy theories propagated by the group include that Jews: control the media, finance, and politicians; manipulate African Americans; are imposters who have replaced the “real Jews”; engage in child sacrifice; and are disloyal to the United States.”

The release stated antisemitism in the US is on the rise and called out for the West Chester Tea Party to delete antisemitic material and demonstrate “a commitment to opposing antisemitism.”

“It’s wrong to be focusing such hatred against any particular community,” Jun said. “The Tea Party in West Chester is seen in general as a legitimate political organization. And people who are not particularly well-versed in how extreme they are might care about what they think and what they say. We need that to be pushed out of the tenet of the conservative movement.”

FOX19 Reporter Mike Schell made several attempts to reach someone with the West Chester Tea Party by email and phone calls for comment but hasn’t been successful.

Jun said he has received backing and support from many local Republicans who do not associate with the West Chester Tea Party, as well as other community leaders.

