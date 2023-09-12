Walk to Defeat ALS happening this weekend

FLORENCE, Ky. (WXIX) - The Walk to Defeat ALS is happening in Northern Kentucky this weekend.

ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease, is diagnosed in 5,000 people a year in the United States. That diagnosis is always fatal.

The disease affects the nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord. Eventually, people lose the ability to walk, speak and ultimately breathe.

Advocates feel that if we raise enough money for research and medical advancements, that diagnosis will someday no longer be fatal.

“It is essential that we fundraise,” explains Development Manager Drew Keelin, “The ALS Association is one of the largest contributors globally to research and advocating at national and local levels to do away with old legislation and make way for new legislation to help people who are living with this disease right now.”

Saturday’s walk to defeat ALS is happening at Thomas More Stadium in Florence where the Florence Y’alls play.

The goal of the walk is to raise $50,000. It costs $250,000 a year per person in equipment and care to live with ALS. That doesn’t include medicine.

But they need people like you to help.

“We just want people, the families and the people living with the disease to know that we care and that we understand what they’re going through,” explains Keelin, “And so to bring people who have experienced it together it does make a difference.”

Keelin says not only is this important to raise money, but it also gives those living with ALS and their caregivers a chance to come together and feel supported by one another.

“It definitely makes a difference and to be able to put a face and a family to ALS,” Keelin says, “It totally has changed my perspective on the disease and I think it will change yours if you come out and join us.”

Check-in begins at 9 a.m. Saturday with the walk at 10 a.m. You can find more information here.

