Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Walk to Defeat ALS happening this weekend

The Walk to Defeat ALS is happening Saturday
The Walk to Defeat ALS is happening Saturday(WTOC)
By Ashley Smith
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE, Ky. (WXIX) - The Walk to Defeat ALS is happening in Northern Kentucky this weekend.

ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease, is diagnosed in 5,000 people a year in the United States. That diagnosis is always fatal.

The disease affects the nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord. Eventually, people lose the ability to walk, speak and ultimately breathe.

Advocates feel that if we raise enough money for research and medical advancements, that diagnosis will someday no longer be fatal.

“It is essential that we fundraise,” explains Development Manager Drew Keelin, “The ALS Association is one of the largest contributors globally to research and advocating at national and local levels to do away with old legislation and make way for new legislation to help people who are living with this disease right now.”

Jim Scott: Living with ALS

Saturday’s walk to defeat ALS is happening at Thomas More Stadium in Florence where the Florence Y’alls play.

The goal of the walk is to raise $50,000. It costs $250,000 a year per person in equipment and care to live with ALS. That doesn’t include medicine.

But they need people like you to help.

“We just want people, the families and the people living with the disease to know that we care and that we understand what they’re going through,” explains Keelin, “And so to bring people who have experienced it together it does make a difference.”

Keelin says not only is this important to raise money, but it also gives those living with ALS and their caregivers a chance to come together and feel supported by one another.

“It definitely makes a difference and to be able to put a face and a family to ALS,” Keelin says, “It totally has changed my perspective on the disease and I think it will change yours if you come out and join us.”

Check-in begins at 9 a.m. Saturday with the walk at 10 a.m. You can find more information here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Bengals player Adam "Pacman" Jones was arrested Monday morning at Cincinnati/Northern...
Former Bengal Adam ‘Pacman’ Jones arrested at CVG prior to flight takeoff
Samuel Ankrah, 38, is facing several charges, including vehicular homicide and driving under...
Man arrested in connection with West Chester fatal motorcycle crash, spokesperson says
The Butler County Coroner’s Office has identified a man who was found dead inside a crashed...
Coroner ID’s 19-year-old found dead inside crashed vehicle in Fairfield
John Stevens, 59, was known around the Tri-State as "Fluke Skywalker."
Popular Tri-State Luke Skywalker impersonator dies, coroner report shows
Paul Brown Stadium in September 2015.
Man sentenced for drone incident at 2022 Bengals-Raiders Wildcard game

Latest News

A 19-year-old man is accused of assaulting a Cincinnati police officer, according to a criminal...
Police: 19-year-old reports false robbery, punches officer repeatedly
Police at the scene near Chestnut Street and Cutter Street said they suspect the explosion was...
Car explodes in West End; 3 people taken to hospital
McDonald’s getting rid of self-serve soda machines
City appoints 28-year Dallas veteran as new fire chief
The Clifton bookstore will soon close its doors.
Final chapter: Duttenhofer’s Books closing after 47 years