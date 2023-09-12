Women facing charges after horses found malnourished with various injuries: Court docs

LOVELAND, Ohio (WXIX) - Two women are each facing nine counts of animal cruelty after five horses were found malnourished and suffering from various injuries on their property.

Nicole Flynn, 48, and Peyton Flynn, 20, were both named defendants in the complaint filed in Clermont County Municipal Court, according to the documents.

On Aug. 2, the documents say officers were called to a Carpenter Road address for an unrelated matter when they noticed five horses.

Each of the five horses had varying problems from being emaciated and malnourished to having overgrown hooves, the court documents read.

Some of the horses had a “small amount of hay” and water, while others had nothing, according to the complaint.

Four of the horses were confined to individual panel pens that were approximately 10′x10′ in size, the records said. The pens were in an open field that did not shelter them from wind, rain, or excessive direct sunlight, the documents explain.

A vet assessed each of the horses and gave them a body score.

Three horses scored 1/9, another one had a 1.5/9 and the highest-scored horse was given a 4/9 by the vet, according to the court records.

The Clermont County court website says a warrant was issued for Peyton on Sept. 11. As for Nicole, the court’s website says a warrant block was issued for her on the same day.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.