Bomb threat closes Roebling Suspension Bridge

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A bomb threat shut down the John A. Roebling Suspension Bridge over the Ohio River between northern Kentucky and Cincinnati early Wednesday, Covington police tell FOX19 NOW.

Covington and Cincinnati police cruisers are blocking all vehicle and pedestrian traffic from entering both sides of the bridge until further notice.

Some Covington businesses near the bridge at Court Avenue and Park Place have now been evacuated, police confirm.

The U.S. Coast Guard also shut down all river traffic under the bridge and in the area just before 7:30 a.m.

All boats are being warned to avoid the area and local first responders are going out in the water to man the security zone, according to the U.S. Coast Guard office in Columbus.

It’s not clear when the bridge and river will reopen.

This all began with a 5:24 a.m. anonymous 911 call received by Kenton County dispatchers, according to Covington police.

A male 911 caller demanded $400,000 and threatened “if he doesn’t get it he will kill everybody,” dispatchers confirm.

As police responded to the bridge, dispatchers warned them that the caller threatened to shoot police if they pointed guns at him.

There is no word yet if this is a credible threat.

Covington police tell FOX19 NOW they don’t believe anyone is on the bridge at this point.

They said they are waiting for the state of Kentucky to send more resources. Police declined to elaborate on the specific resources.

Earlier, just after the alleged threat was made, Covington police and Kenton County dispatchers asked Cincinnati police to respond and “to expedite it,” dispatch confirms.

In addition to Covington and Cincinnati police, Kenton County police and Kenton County EMA also responded and are now there, according to Kenton County dispatch.

