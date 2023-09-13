Bomb threat closes Suspension Bridge

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A bomb threat shut down the John A. Roebling Suspension Bridge over the Ohio River between northern Kentucky and Cincinnati early Wednesday, according to Kenton County dispatchers.

Covington and Cincinnati police cruisers are blocking all traffic from entering both sides of the bridge.

A male called the threat into Kenton County’s 911 center shortly before 5:30 a.m., dispatchers tell FOX19 NOW.

He is demanding $400,000 and “if he doesn’t get it he will kill everybody,” dispatchers confirm.

As police responded to the bridge, dispatchers warned them that the caller threatened to shoot police if they pointed guns at him.

Earlier, Covington police and Kenton County dispatchers asked Cincinnati police to respond and “to expedite it,” dispatch confirms.

