Cincy Parks warns residents about dumping pets

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - After finding a turtle in Mirror Lake, Cincinnati Parks warned residents to not dump pets in the park areas.

In a post on its official Instagram page, Cincy Parks posted a video of the turtle swimming after park workers found it in the pond in August. It said the turtle died, even after employees removed it.

“It saddens us to make this post, but the scenario happens more often than you’d think,” Cincy Parks said in the post. “Every year, our staff finds animals that do not belong in our parks because someone dumped them there instead of finding a safe home for them.

“When they are dropped off at our parks, they are unable to survive.”

In the post, the park said it doesn’t have the resources to take care of pets dumped on its property. If people have pets they can no longer care for or are unwanted, they should contact a local pet shop, an animal shelter or a rescue.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.