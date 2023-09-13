Cycling event supporiting cancer research returns to Cincinnati

Contests
Ride Cincinnati returns this weekend to raise money for cancer research.
Ride Cincinnati returns this weekend to raise money for cancer research.(WXIX)
By Ashley Smith
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Whether you are a seasoned pro or a casual cyclist, there is an event for you this weekend in Cincinnati.

Ride Cincinnati is a grassroots effort that started in 2007 to support cancer research right here in the Tri-State. It’s back this weekend bringing together more than 500 cyclists.

“We bring together survivors, we bring together participants who have been touched by cancer,” explains Allison Schroeder. “One in two men and one in three women in this area will be touched by cancer at some point in their lifetime. So everybody is able to share in this moment.”

Every dollar raised stays in Cincinnati to fund research to find a cure for cancer.

“In the history of Ride Cincinnati, we have raised nearly $7 million and we have funded 69 research grants locally here at the University of Cincinnati,” says Schroeder. “Everybody has been touched by cancer. So you see survivors, you see people who have loved ones that they’re honoring and it’s a really beautiful moment that brings together for one cause.”

There is a pre-party event for each rider and their guest on Saturday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at The Phelps.

The ride begins Sunday at Sawyer Point with staggered starts from 7 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. depending on the distance of the ride.

If you would like to register, donate, or volunteer you can find more information here.

