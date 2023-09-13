Deputies looking for 2 teen girls, spokeswoman says

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Criminal Investigation Section is searching for two teenage girls who were last seen on Sept. 6.

Courtney Young, 17, and 15-year-old Harley Dorsa were last seen fleeing the New Path Residential Center at 274 Sutton Rd., according to Kyla Woods, a media spokeswoman with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.

New Path is a youth mental health and behavioral treatment center in the California neighborhood near the Ohio River.

Woods says Young is a 5′7″ female who weighs about 125 pounds with strawberry blond hair, and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black jogging suit.

Dorsa is described as a 5′4″ female who weighs about 170 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing black sweatpants and a white sweater, Woods said.

The sheriff’s office believes the teens are together in the Downtown Cincinnati area.

If anyone has information regarding the teens’ location, contact the Hamilton County Detective Larry Powers at 513-851-6000.

