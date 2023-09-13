Contests
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Dunkin’ Donuts employee in Fremont arrested for allegedly assaulting customer

A Dunkin' Donuts employee in Fremont was charged after allegedly assaulting a customer.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 7:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FREMONT, Ohio (WTVG) - Coffee wasn’t the only thing brewing Sunday at Dunkin’ Donuts in Fremont. A steaming hot fight broke out between a cashier and a customer over sugar.

Surveillance video released by the Fremont Police Department shows the cashier, Aniyah McClain come around the corner and punch the customer in the eye. McClain then dragged the customer around the counter and continued to fight.

According to a police report, the fight started after the customer allegedly yelled and cursed at the cashier for using liquid sugar in her coffee.

McClain was arrested and charged with assault.

