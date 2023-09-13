Contests
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Mother of 3 killed because of one man’s ‘stupid decision,’ family says

Jessica Taleff, 27, with her husband Glenn and their three children.
Jessica Taleff, 27, with her husband Glenn and their three children.(Photo provided)
By Chancelor Winn
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 10:05 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - A Tri-State family is mourning the loss of a beloved mother who was killed in a motorcycle crash on Sunday.

Jessica Taleff, a 27-year-old mother of three, and her husband Galen were on a motorcycle in West Chester Township.

According to West Chester police, they were hit from behind by a car while driving on Ohio 747 between Duff Drive and Devitt Road.

Officers arrested Samuel Ankrah, 38, in connection with the crash, according to police. He was charged with aggravated vehicular homicide and driving under the influence, police said.

“Your stupid decision completely destroyed my family,” said Jessica Taleff’s sister, Brittany Retherford. “Took a mother from three babies. Took a wife from a very loving husband and took a sister, a daughter, and a friend from all of us. And it’s not fair.”

Retherford said her sister’s husband is recovering in the hospital but is despondent over the death of his wife.

“‘I miss my wife, I want my wife here,’ that’s all he kept saying,” Retherford said. “‘Like how am I going to do this?’ We will all do it. You will never be alone.”

Retherford said Jessica Taleff was a dedicated mom to her three kids. She said she and the rest of their extended family would be stepping up to make up for the tragic loss of her sister.

“She (would) want her kids to know mommy is here, mommy is supporting you,” Retherford said. “Mommy is watching you and you have me.”

Galen Taleff is seriously injured for the second time in two-and-a-half years, according to Retherford. She said he was scheduled to leave the hospital on Wednesday, Sept. 12.

