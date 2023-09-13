Friends ‘rev’ in Newport to honor Edgewater race park employee

NEWPORT, Ky. (WXIX) - Sierra Boone remembered her brother as an amazing person during a memorial in Newport, Ky., on Tuesday.

Dozens of friends and family members honored Ryan Wilson on Tuesday with a gathering near Riverboat Row.

Wilson was killed on Friday in a car crash.

The 28-year-old father of four was coming home from working at the Edgewater Race Park on Friday when he was killed in a crash.

The gathering, dubbed “The Memorial Rev,” was organized by Phillip Ayers and his IAE car club. Ayers said Wilson was frequently at car meets and other events in the area and was a familiar face to car enthusiasts in the Tri-State.

“This was his escape, as it is for many of us - cars,” Ayers said.

Wilson had worked at the park for only five months, but friends said he and his family had been staples of the complex since he was born.

“He was a good dad,” Boone said. “He was a good brother. He’s an awesome guy.”

Wilson’s girlfriend, Santiana Marroquin, said she hoped the event would help people remember “what an amazing person” he was.

“Everyone that is here is because of him,” Marroquin said. “He was really special to everybody - so smart and funny and sweet and thoughtful. He was a hard worker and a great person all around.”

Boone described her brother as active. He liked being outdoors, whether it was at the race track, car meets or fishing.

Those at the event said the hoped to continue having gatherings to honor Wilson’s memory.

