Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Friends ‘rev’ in Newport to honor Edgewater race park employee

Ryan Wilson was remembered by friends and family at a memorial in Newport, Ky. on Tuesday.
By Simone Jameson
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 11:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWPORT, Ky. (WXIX) - Sierra Boone remembered her brother as an amazing person during a memorial in Newport, Ky., on Tuesday.

Dozens of friends and family members honored Ryan Wilson on Tuesday with a gathering near Riverboat Row.

Wilson was killed on Friday in a car crash.

The 28-year-old father of four was coming home from working at the Edgewater Race Park on Friday when he was killed in a crash.

The gathering, dubbed “The Memorial Rev,” was organized by Phillip Ayers and his IAE car club. Ayers said Wilson was frequently at car meets and other events in the area and was a familiar face to car enthusiasts in the Tri-State.

“This was his escape, as it is for many of us - cars,” Ayers said.

Wilson had worked at the park for only five months, but friends said he and his family had been staples of the complex since he was born.

“He was a good dad,” Boone said. “He was a good brother. He’s an awesome guy.”

Wilson’s girlfriend, Santiana Marroquin, said she hoped the event would help people remember “what an amazing person” he was.

“Everyone that is here is because of him,” Marroquin said. “He was really special to everybody - so smart and funny and sweet and thoughtful. He was a hard worker and a great person all around.”

Boone described her brother as active. He liked being outdoors, whether it was at the race track, car meets or fishing.

Those at the event said the hoped to continue having gatherings to honor Wilson’s memory.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle La'el Collins (71) in action during the first half of a NFL...
Bengals release once prized free agent signing, per report
John Stevens, 59, was known around the Tri-State as "Fluke Skywalker."
Popular Tri-State Luke Skywalker impersonator dies, coroner report shows
Police at the scene near Chestnut Street and Cutter Street said they suspect the explosion was...
Grandfather, 2 children recovering after car explosion
Lance Miller
Suspect in ‘shocking and senseless murder of a young mother’ extradited to Hamilton County jail
Paul Brown Stadium in September 2015.
Man sentenced for drone incident at 2022 Bengals-Raiders Wildcard game

Latest News

Jessica Taleff, 27, with her husband Glenn and their three children.
Mother of 3 killed because of one man’s ‘stupid decision,’ family says
Michael James Jr's car crashed on Brookline Avenue after he had been shot, according to police.
Grandmother grieving after shooting death of grandson
A pet turtle at an animal shelter benefit. (This is not the turtle referred to in the story).
Cincy Parks warns residents about dumping pets
Rockdale students have been busy growing food and harvesting it at the Cincinnati Urban...
Students harvest food they grew in Urban Learning Garden