Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Grandmother grieving after shooting death of grandson

Michael James Jr's car crashed on Brookline Avenue after he had been shot, according to police.
Michael James Jr's car crashed on Brookline Avenue after he had been shot, according to police.(WXIX)
By Courtney King
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 8:47 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A grandmother in Cincinnati is grieving after losing a second family member to gun violence.

Regina Gurton was told on Monday that her grandson, Michael James, Jr., was shot and killed. Cincinnati police said he was found dead in his car on Brookline Avenue in Clifton around 1 p.m. on Sunday.

She lost her son Michael James when he was shot and killed in 2001. Michael James Jr., was his son.

“My son got killed in 2001 and now this is his son,” Gurton said. “It’s just unexpected. You wouldn’t expect to bury your child or grandchild - none of that.”

His car crashed after he had been shot, according to police. They said two suspects were seen running from the area.

She described her grandson as quiet and said they were very close. She said they would regularly talk over the phone and text.

“I wish I could get my grandbaby back,” Gurton said. “Whoever killed him, I don’t know how they can live with themselves, to even walk around after you’ve killed somebody.”

The father of two would have turned 26 on Sept. 20.

Gurton and Cincinnati police are asking anyone with information on his death to call CrimeStoppers at 513-352-3040.

