Man accused of killing woman in Westwood gets $3M bond

Lance Miller appeared in court on Wednesday where he pleaded not guilty to his charges.
By Jessica Schmidt
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man accused of killing a woman and taking off with her body is now behind bars on a $3 million bond.

Lance Miller appeared in court on Wednesday where he pleaded not guilty to his charges, which include murder, felonious assault and kidnapping, court records show.

Prosecutors say Miller shot and killed Kaitlyn Lynch, of Westwood, on Aug. 18. They say he took off in her car with her body to Tennessee.

When police tried to stop Miller, they say he tried to flee again but was ultimately arrested.

Prosecutors asked the judge for a high bond on Wednesday, calling Miller “a flight risk.”

The suspect’s defense attorney, Jay Clark says they did not fight it because Miller does not have resources here.

Lynch’s relatives spoke in court about the bond.

“I’d just like to state due to the heinous nature of the crime, the utter disregard for her life, and the fact that he fled the state, we would like to urge you to place the highest bond possible,” said Lynch’s family members.

FOX19 NOW spoke to Clark after the hearing, who gave his input on the case.

“While it’s a tragedy for everybody involved, I think there’s going to be a second side to what happened, and I think part of the evidence is gonna be that maybe the gun that was used was one that the deceased brought to the confrontation,” Clark said. “It was not Lance’s. Lance didn’t have any intention to do her any harm.”

The judge ultimately agreed with prosecutors and have Miller a $3 million bond.

Clark says the next step is the discovery process where they will get to review the evidence from prosecutors.

