Mom allowed to attend son’s funeral pleads guilty to charges in his death

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - More than nine months after a mother was allowed to attend her young son’s funeral, she pleaded guilty to charges in connection with the child’s death.

Molly Krebs pleaded guilty to an involuntary manslaughter charge on Wednesday, according to Hamilton County court records.

Molly Krebs will appear in court for sentencing on Sept. 26.

When the then 27-year-old mother appeared in court on Dec. 2, 2022, she pleaded not guilty to charges stemming from the death of her 3-year-old son.

A little after 12 a.m. on Dec. 1, 2022, the night before she appeared in court, officers responded to a home in the 800 block of Ridgeway Avenue for an unresponsive child.

Molly Krebs gave her son, Jayden Krebs, Benadryl after an allergic reaction and then placed him in a bathtub of water “while leaving him unattended for a long period of time,” a court affidavit explained.

When she checked on her little boy, “he was laying, partially submerged and unresponsive. The child died as a result,” documents said.

The police report stated the boy was in the tub for more than 90 minutes alone before she checked on him.

Fire crews rushed Jayden Krebs to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

A Hamilton County judge gave her permission to attend Jayden Krebs’ funeral service.

