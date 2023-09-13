Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Mother charged in daughter’s death sentenced to 3 years in plea deal

Bryan Foster, 28, was sentenced to 3 years in jail after the death of her 5-year-old.
By Jessica Schmidt
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGDALE, Ohio (WXIX) - A Springdale mother was sentenced on Wednesday after she pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and endangering children.

Prosecutors say 28-year-old Bryce Foster did not get her daughter, Kaysen Blackshear, proper medical care back in July of 2021.

According to investigators, Foster knew the five-year-old needed help but tried home remedies for hours instead of taking her to the hospital immediately.

The girl was in full cardiac arrest when she got to the hospital and died several days later.

According to the coroner, the delay in getting Kaysen medical care is what caused her death.

Prosecutors say Kaysen had injuries on her face, back, and teeth when she died.

In addition, Foster is accused of not giving her daughter, who had mental disabilities, food or water for weeks at a time in the hopes that she would die.

Investigators obtained a warrant for Foster’s arrest in January of 2022, but say she ran away to Chicago before executing it.

They arrested her there nearly a year after Kaysen’s death.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessica Taleff, 27, with her husband Glenn and their three children.
Mother of 3 killed because of one man’s ‘stupid decision,’ family says
A bomb threat shut down the John A. Roebling Suspension Bridge over the Ohio River between...
Roebling Suspension Bridge reopens after bomb threat closes it for hours
Police at the scene near Chestnut Street and Cutter Street said they suspect the explosion was...
Grandfather, 2 children recovering after car explosion
Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle La'el Collins (71) in action during the first half of a NFL...
Bengals release once prized free agent signing, per report
John Stevens, 59, was known around the Tri-State as "Fluke Skywalker."
Popular Tri-State Luke Skywalker impersonator dies, coroner report shows

Latest News

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office is looking for two teenage girls who ran away from a...
Deputies looking for 2 teen girls, spokeswoman says
Jermykle Williams, 19, had his bond set to $1.1 million on Wednesday during his arraignment in...
Cincinnati police chief calls on social, mental health agencies to ‘step up’ after recent officer attack
Three juveniles and one adult are hospitalized after a chase and crash in Clermont County early...
OSP: Dashcam video shows Clermont County pursuit that injured 3 juveniles
Pursuit crash in Batavia Township
Pursuit crash in Batavia Township