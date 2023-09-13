Mother charged in daughter’s death sentenced to 3 years in plea deal

SPRINGDALE, Ohio (WXIX) - A Springdale mother was sentenced on Wednesday after she pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and endangering children.

Prosecutors say 28-year-old Bryce Foster did not get her daughter, Kaysen Blackshear, proper medical care back in July of 2021.

According to investigators, Foster knew the five-year-old needed help but tried home remedies for hours instead of taking her to the hospital immediately.

The girl was in full cardiac arrest when she got to the hospital and died several days later.

According to the coroner, the delay in getting Kaysen medical care is what caused her death.

Prosecutors say Kaysen had injuries on her face, back, and teeth when she died.

In addition, Foster is accused of not giving her daughter, who had mental disabilities, food or water for weeks at a time in the hopes that she would die.

Investigators obtained a warrant for Foster’s arrest in January of 2022, but say she ran away to Chicago before executing it.

They arrested her there nearly a year after Kaysen’s death.

