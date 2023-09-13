Contests
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

New look, same recipe: The revival of Aglamesis Bro’s ice cream

Long-time ice cream and candy shop, Aglamesis Bro's, revamped their brand and storefront in Oakley.
Long-time ice cream and candy shop, Aglamesis Bro's, revamped their brand and storefront in Oakley.(Provided by Lexi McCoy)
By Mary LeBus
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 6:30 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - After 115 years of serving “Old World recipe” ice cream and creating gourmet chocolates from scratch, one of Cincinnati’s oldest ice cream shops decided it was time for a facelift.

What was once a baby bubblegum-colored business is now a roaring brilliant pink. This is the new Aglamesis Brothers.

On Tuesday night, the ice cream shop hosted a party for the launch of their new brand and revamp, which included new packaging, a new storefront exterior and interior, a refreshed website, but also the same recipes that are more than a century old... just on a different menu now.

Long-time ice cream and candy shop, Aglamesis Bro's, revamped their brand and storefront in...
Long-time ice cream and candy shop, Aglamesis Bro's, revamped their brand and storefront in Oakley.(Provided by Lexi McCoy)

The Cincinnati-based business is located on Madison Road in Oakley and it is one of the most popular premium ice cream shops in the city - that is probably why it has been around for more than 100 years now.

It all started when a 16-year-old boy, Thomas Aglamesis, left his home in Sparta in the late 1800s and somehow landed in what is known today as Cincinnati. Thomas’ brother, Nicholas, followed him and together they entered the ice cream business, opening their first parlor in 1908.

Long-time ice cream and candy shop, Aglamesis Bro's, revamped their brand and storefront in...
Long-time ice cream and candy shop, Aglamesis Bro's, revamped their brand and storefront in Oakley.(Provided by Lexi McCoy)
Long-time ice cream and candy shop, Aglamesis Bro's, revamped their brand and storefront in...
Long-time ice cream and candy shop, Aglamesis Bro's, revamped their brand and storefront in Oakley.(Provided by Lexi McCoy)

Flash-forward 100 years, the small (in size) Queen City ice cream shop has gained national momentum as it has been featured in The New York Times, Food Network’s Food Feud, Bon Appétit Magazine and more.

“Thank you to the Cincinnati community for your continued support, we are honored to embark on this new era of our journey with you,” the business wrote to social media Wednesday.

Aglamesis Bro's will announce its new brand on Tuesday night.
Aglamesis Bro's will announce its new brand on Tuesday night.(Cincinnati Enquirer/Michael Keating)

