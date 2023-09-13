Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

New NKU president being named Wednesday

Northern Kentucky University’s new president will be announced Wednesday.
Northern Kentucky University’s new president will be announced Wednesday.(FOX19 NOW)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 5:10 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (WXIX) - Northern Kentucky University’s new president will be named Wednesday.

It will happen during a 9:30 a.m. Board of Regents meeting on campus, according to an NKU news release.

It’s open to the public or you can watch the meeting here.

Following a formal board vote, the university’s seventh president will be formally introduced and give remarks.

Board of Regents Chair Rich Boehne, Presidential Search Committee Chair Kara Williams, Interim President Bonita Brown and the new president will questions from the media afterward.

NKU’s now-former president, Ashish Vaidya, announced he was leaving last year. He held the position since 2018.

Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer Bonita Brown has been serving as interim president.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle La'el Collins (71) in action during the first half of a NFL...
Bengals release once prized free agent signing, per report
Police at the scene near Chestnut Street and Cutter Street said they suspect the explosion was...
Grandfather, 2 children recovering after car explosion
John Stevens, 59, was known around the Tri-State as "Fluke Skywalker."
Popular Tri-State Luke Skywalker impersonator dies, coroner report shows
Lance Miller
Suspect in ‘shocking and senseless murder of a young mother’ extradited to Hamilton County jail
Paul Brown Stadium in September 2015.
Man sentenced for drone incident at 2022 Bengals-Raiders Wildcard game

Latest News

A bomb threat shut down both sides of the John A. Roebling Suspension Bridge over the Ohio...
Bomb threat closes Suspension Bridge
Wednesday First Alert Forecast Update
Frank's First Alert Forecast
Ryan Wilson was remembered at a gathering of friends, family and car enthusiasts in Newport,...
Friends ‘rev’ in Newport to honor Edgewater race park employee
Jessica Taleff, 27, with her husband Glenn and their three children.
Mother of 3 killed because of one man’s ‘stupid decision,’ family says